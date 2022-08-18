Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,615 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

NYSE:INN opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.92 million, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

