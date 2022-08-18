Stephen Williamson Sells 12,300 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Williamson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

On Friday, August 12th, Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $596.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.