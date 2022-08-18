Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Getty Realty worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Getty Realty by 8.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 17.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 183,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Getty Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE GTY opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

