QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

QNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ QNST opened at $12.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $706.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

QuinStreet Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $20,155,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 41.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after buying an additional 810,499 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $8,283,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 566.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $4,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

