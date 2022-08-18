QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
QNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.
QuinStreet Stock Performance
NASDAQ QNST opened at $12.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $706.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.21 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet
QuinStreet Company Profile
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuinStreet (QNST)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.