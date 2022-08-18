Martin Kelly Sells 20,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Martin Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,101,200.00.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $59.24 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

