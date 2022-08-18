HomeServe (LON:HSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,186.00

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,186 ($14.33) and last traded at GBX 1,184 ($14.31), with a volume of 346585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,181 ($14.27).
HSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,205 ($14.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,217.86 ($14.72).
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,034.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,172.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 976.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.
