Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Sells 21,348 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $1,173,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,544,760 shares in the company, valued at $139,885,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.20. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.77.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

