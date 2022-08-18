Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LSI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.09.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Performance

NYSE LSI opened at $138.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.60. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.37 and a 200 day moving average of $125.98.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Life Storage by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.