Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Research Coverage Started at Melius

Melius began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE DAL opened at $34.54 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,148 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $671,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $679,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $8,981,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

