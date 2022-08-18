Michael Lafair Sells 48,761 Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,439,912.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,658.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Lafair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $39,606.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Michael Lafair sold 1,230 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $22,152.30.

CS Disco Stock Performance

LAW stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.03 million and a PE ratio of -15.44. CS Disco, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $69.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

LAW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Institutional Trading of CS Disco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

