Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Fluent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of FLNT opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $136.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.67.

In other Fluent news, insider Matthew Conlin acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,869. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent during the second quarter worth $34,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fluent during the second quarter worth $48,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fluent by 204.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

