Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Director Martin Cohen Sells 23,913 Shares

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,855,887.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,112,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,323,352.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martin Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Martin Cohen sold 12,600 shares of Cohen & Steers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $972,468.00.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of CNS stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 34.11%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 725.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

