Citigroup Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $195.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup to $195.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CAT. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $195.93 on Monday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.76.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

