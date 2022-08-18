Barclays Raises Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $51.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RYAN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ryan Specialty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 216.71.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYANGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.84 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 52.62%. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

