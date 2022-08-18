Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $296.47.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $241.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.41. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

