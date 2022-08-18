ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT Raised to €14.70

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ING has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.80 ($13.06) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.71.

ING stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ING Groep by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

