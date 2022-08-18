Evercore ISI Raises Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Price Target to $17.00

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Down 3.9 %

SKT stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

