Cowen Boosts Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target to $24.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Signify Health to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Signify Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.50.
Signify Health Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $27.26.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
