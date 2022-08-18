CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Raised to $96.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI to $96.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CBRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.20.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $86.40 on Monday. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

