Texas Permanent School Fund Has $878,000 Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $180,673.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 7,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $289,112.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,433.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $180,673.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,313.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,203 shares of company stock worth $15,742,954 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

