G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of G-III Apparel Group worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIII. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.44.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

