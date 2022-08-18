Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 481 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of AZZ worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 765,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 138,681 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the 4th quarter worth about $3,034,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 51,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 42,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 342.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.37. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Insider Activity at AZZ

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $212,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,669.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

