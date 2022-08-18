Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 234 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 1,282.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 258,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 105.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after purchasing an additional 154,566 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 563.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55,212 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 81.2% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 100,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,846 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FLGT. TheStreet lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

