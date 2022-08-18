Texas Permanent School Fund Has $869,000 Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after acquiring an additional 123,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,840 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 19,604 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of RGR stock opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.88. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $81.72.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 38.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $189,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $189,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $160,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

