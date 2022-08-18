Sophiris Bio (OTCMKTS:SPHS) versus ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Financial Survey

Sophiris Bio (OTCMKTS:SPHS – Get Rating) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sophiris Bio and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio N/A N/A N/A ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -76.93% -45.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sophiris Bio and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 505.33%.

38.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sophiris Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sophiris Bio and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 19.20 -$31.32 million ($0.66) -1.25

Sophiris Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Sophiris Bio has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sophiris Bio beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company was founded by James L. Heppell in May 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions. It has a joint venture with JAGUAHR Therapeutics Pte. Ltd. and Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop immuno-oncology therapeutics for markets targeting the AhR pathway. Its partners include Almirall, Array BioPharma, and CSL Limited. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

