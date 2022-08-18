Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 488 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.5% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,509 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.10 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 127.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.