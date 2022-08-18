New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in CorVel by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 30.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in CorVel during the first quarter worth about $341,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVL stock opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.95. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $129.19 and a 12 month high of $213.38.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $295,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,468 shares in the company, valued at $17,826,854.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,852,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $295,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,826,854.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,352 shares of company stock worth $11,780,986. 48.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

