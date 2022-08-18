New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Oxford Industries worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXM. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,025,000 after purchasing an additional 253,479 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $5,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,839 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,365,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 47.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.52. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $117.33.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.