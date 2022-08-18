Sanford Robertson Buys 100,000 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) Director Sanford Robertson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,024,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,202,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 0.68. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

