New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of MYR Group worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in MYR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MYR Group

In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $26,708.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MYR Group news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $26,708.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $376,146.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,785.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,359 shares of company stock valued at $423,712. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYR Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of MYRG opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average of $90.72. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $708.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.15 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 3.24%. MYR Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Featured Articles

