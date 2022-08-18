Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947,955 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,513 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $292,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,149,038,000 after buying an additional 652,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

MSFT stock opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.65 and its 200-day moving average is $279.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

