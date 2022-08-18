Critical Contrast: Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) versus Its Peers

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vicarious Surgical to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vicarious Surgical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vicarious Surgical Competitors 199 983 2140 72 2.61

Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 146.56%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 33.01%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical’s competitors have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

35.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62% Vicarious Surgical Competitors -189.16% -64.19% -16.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A -$35.21 million 21.80 Vicarious Surgical Competitors $1.32 billion $153.08 million 17.97

Vicarious Surgical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical. Vicarious Surgical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical competitors beat Vicarious Surgical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

