Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.43.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 2.3 %

IPGP stock opened at $100.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $180.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.00.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $508,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,429,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,110,290.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.