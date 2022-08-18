EVgo (EVGO) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare EVgo to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of EVgo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 74.5% of EVgo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo -52.62% N/A -8.17% EVgo Competitors 0.90% 6.54% 2.15%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo $22.21 million -$5.91 million -44.75 EVgo Competitors $7.60 billion $13.49 million 1.73

This table compares EVgo and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EVgo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EVgo. EVgo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

EVgo has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVgo’s rivals have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for EVgo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 1 3 6 0 2.50 EVgo Competitors 92 641 1163 43 2.60

EVgo currently has a consensus target price of $13.44, indicating a potential upside of 25.12%. As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.47%. Given EVgo’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

EVgo rivals beat EVgo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot, or garage, pay gates and pilots microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and maintenance and development and project management services through eXtendTM, including electric vehicle supply equipment installation, networking, and operations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

