Evercore ISI Raises Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $72.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on REG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $65.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,169,000 after acquiring an additional 317,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,505,000 after acquiring an additional 647,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,219,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,728,000 after acquiring an additional 274,043 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

