Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,367 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.5% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $230,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after buying an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 959,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $174.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.94.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.