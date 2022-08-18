State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Shares in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TuSimple in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TuSimple by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance raised TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

TuSimple Stock Down 5.7 %

About TuSimple

Shares of TSP opened at $8.55 on Thursday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.33.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

