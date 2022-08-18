Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) PT Lowered to $4.25 at Needham & Company LLC

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.80% from the stock’s previous close.
LUCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.
Lucid Diagnostics Stock Down 7.3 %
Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.
Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.
