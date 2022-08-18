Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) PT Lowered to $4.25 at Needham & Company LLC

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.80% from the stock’s previous close.

LUCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Down 7.3 %

Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 8.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.