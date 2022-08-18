State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $319,000 Investment in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $123.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average is $142.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

