State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,790 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 219,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 145,257 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 131,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 67,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 474,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 125,318 shares in the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $7.06 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $938.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 64.74% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRMK shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward bought 31,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,748 shares in the company, valued at $718,322.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

