Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) PT Lowered to $6.00

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 258.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

NASDAQ EGLX opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $251.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 19.89% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $37.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLX. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 182.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 330,310 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 92,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 1,374.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 69,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 54.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 47,987 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

