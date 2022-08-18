State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 366,748 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.