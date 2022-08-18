Craig Hallum Lowers Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target to $42.00

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $44.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.28. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $79.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,693,000 after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,860,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,446,000 after purchasing an additional 69,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,478,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

