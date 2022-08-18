Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HPE. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,665,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,671,000 after acquiring an additional 701,800 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,902 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 115,059 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

