PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Raised to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $116.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.62.

Insider Activity at PayPal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.