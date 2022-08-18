NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,208,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $50,785.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,024.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,208,051.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NPTN opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.56 million, a P/E ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.73.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

