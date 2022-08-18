Credit Suisse Group Cuts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $11.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Palantir Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 3.79.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,089,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,427 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,955,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,774,000 after acquiring an additional 918,126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,909 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

