Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson to $135.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QLYS. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.25.

Qualys Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $153.88 on Monday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $155.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $876,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,178.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,178.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $9,865,066. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

