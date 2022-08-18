Craig Hallum Lowers Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Price Target to $4.50

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum to $4.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Pixelworks Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of PXLW opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.21. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.47.
Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.
