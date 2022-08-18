Craig Hallum Lowers Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Price Target to $4.50

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum to $4.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Pixelworks Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PXLW opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.21. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 183,885 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 140,818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 106,152 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

