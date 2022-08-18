Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) PT Lowered to $27.00 at DA Davidson

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Primoris Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Primoris Services Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

